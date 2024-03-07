A group of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) activists and sympathizers protested in front of Ghana’s High Commission in the United Kingdom on March 6, 2024.

The protest was against the recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBT+ Bill.

The over 100 protesters donned attire with rainbow colors of the gay pride movement and carried banners urging for the repeal of the Bill.

In a video shared by Accra-based Asaase Radio, speakers expressed the anguish caused by such legislation and rallied others to stand up for the rights of sexual minorities.

One activist said, “They are forcing many of us into exile, not on a slave ship this time, but through discriminatory laws crafted by individuals like them.”

The anti-LGBT+ Bill currently prohibits LGBT activities and penalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Offenders may face imprisonment from six months to three years, while those found guilty of promoting or sponsoring such activities could face three to five years behind bars.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to assent to the Bill citing a law suit pending at the Supreme Court.

