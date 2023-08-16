Ghanaian hiplife artiste Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has set Twitter abuzz with his recent tweet encouraging smoking.

In his tweet, Fameye seemingly advocated for smoking, urging his followers to indulge in the activity whenever they find the time.

Wonya time aa shi Kakra — Fameye (@Fameye) August 14, 2023

Fameye’s tweet has sparked a debate about its implications, particularly in the context of the Public Health Act 851, which seeks to curb the promotion of hard drugs.

While the tweet might have been intended as a casual remark, it has triggered discussions on social media, given the legal and health implications associated with smoking.

Given his influence as a public figure, netizens are expectant of Fameye to exercise caution and consider the broader impact of his statements.