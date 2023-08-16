A wellness coach has encouraged singles not to compromise on their professional aspirations in the quest for a life partner.

According to Ariel born Olivia Mamle Donkor, a panellist at Joy FM’s Family Forum, giving up on one’s dreams, endeavours or goals in order to satisfy the other person is a recipe for unhappiness and unfulfillment.

“You came on earth to make an impact, and when you give up on it, there is this lack of satisfaction of growth as a person that can always make you unhappy,” she stated.

She acknowledged, however, that in certain situations, some individuals make the decision with their partners to hold off career or professional aspirations and focus on only raising a family.

Even in such situations, she recommends “you can still do certain things that give you that sense of meaning”.

Ariel believes that making a societal impact by using God-given talents and skills and making oneself useful are innate needs of every individual that must not be traded off.

The Joy FM Family Forum, held at the Best Western Plus Hotel in Nungua, and hosted by Joy Fm’s Edem Knight-Tay was a well-attended event targeted at singles.

The event was themed Becoming Mr and Mrs and saw the discussion of diverse topics on marriage, sex, marriage ceremonies, health etc.

Ariel, part of a five-member panel delved into what singles could compromise on or not as they got ready to settle down.

In addition to her submission, she also advised singles not to compromise on their individuality and uniqueness as that can cause them to lose themselves.

“When you start losing yourself, life becomes something that you can’t appreciate yourself,” she said.

