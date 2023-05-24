The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from the enemy, and in the case of gospel artiste Piesie Esther, she was stabbed in the back by her best friend.

Her female friend who she thought was closer to her than a sister did not only make her lose her potential husband, but milked her dry.

At a time when she was yet to be married, Piesie said she had two men she was pursuing, an American ‘borga’ and Enoch Asiedu (her current husband).

Piesie naively shared all the details of her dealings with her suitors with her friend, ignorant of the bitterness she haboured in her heart.

“I had two men I was dating, I was not intimate with them because I was still studying them. Everything I did with them, I told my friend. I told her I was considering the partner in Ghana because he was caring and respectful, unlike the one overseas. All of a sudden, the one abroad began showing negative attitude and I told my friend about it too.

“Unknown to me, she had the number of my foreign lover and they were having discussions behind me. Apparently, all the times I spoke about him, my friend either recorded me or secretly called my lover to listen to some opinions I have of him. He heard me saying I was considering the one in Ghana over him and since then he started being rude to me.”

Piesie said in an interview on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku that gradually, her suitor grew apart from her and all investment he was putting into her ceased.

Though the situation broke her heart, she considers herself lucky because it led her right into the arms of her current husband who has been very loving and supportive.

As though that was not enough, Piesie said her friend constantly made financial demands with the excuse of using it for hospital bills for her ill mother.

A huge portion of her income was invested into her friend to save her mother from what was a critical situation.

“My friend became my financial burden. Every money I get, I have to set some aside for her ailing mother. I took care of her mother until she told me her mum had passed away. During my wedding, I had donations and I pleaded with my friend to withdraw the cash for me. She vanished with both my phone and money. I trailed her to her house and met a woman who claimed to be her biological mother. The woman denied ever being in critical condition or dead as my friend had told me,” she recounted.

It was at that point Piesie Esther said she realised she had been duped and her friend was planted in her life for destruction.

Based on her experience, she advised her fans to be wary of those they welcome into their lives and learn to keep secrets to themselves.

ALSO

Watch full interview below: