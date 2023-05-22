Ghanaian Kumawood actor Lil Win has delighted his fans on social media by sharing an adorable video of his daughter, capturing the hearts of many Ghanaians.

The talented YouTuber and musician posted the heartwarming video on his verified Instagram page, showcasing the beauty of his little girl.

In the video, the charming baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, can be seen lying on her back and joyfully wiggling her tiny hands and feet in the air.

Lil Win accompanied the footage with Stonebwoy’s hit track “Into The Future,” adding an extra layer of sweetness to the moment.

Expressing his affection for his daughter, Lil Win referred to her as “my baby girl” in the caption of the post. He shared his overwhelming love for her, writing, “That’s my baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

This endearing video release follows his announcement of her birth five months prior, which he shared with his followers on social media on December 14, 2022.

