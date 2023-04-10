Kumawood star and football team owner, Yaw Dabo exhibited his football skills during his trip abroad.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, he was seen dribbling some white children in Germany when he visited Dortmund FC.

After what seemed to be a fun day, Yaw Dabo was spotted playing football with U12 of a soccer academy.

Rocking his mini Dortmund jersey, he joined the professional players for their training session.

Yaw Dabo made Ghana proud when he dribbled some the players before making an assist which ended up in a goal.

In other scenes, he was captured playing tennis with another German kid and he seemed to be on top of his game.

