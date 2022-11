Brilliant Mohammed Kudus is currently topping the trends on Twitter after his Man of the Match performance against South Korea.

A brace from Kudus and Salisu saw Ghana edge the Asian side to pick up their first three points at the ongoing World Cup.

Football fanatics were in love with the 22-year-old as he showcases his talent to the world on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

Check out some reactions:

I told you kudus deyyyyyyyy!!!!! — King Of Melodies Ep (@KwekuFlick) November 28, 2022

Kudus better pass Antony pic.twitter.com/eJllJtBx4P — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 28, 2022

It’s officially Kudus day πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­ pic.twitter.com/0utrGIWmy5 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 28, 2022

Mohammed Kudus has never been short of confidence 😀 pic.twitter.com/RlLihITBSp — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 28, 2022

Kudos to Kudus as he puts Ghana two up. — Gary Lineker πŸ’™πŸ’› (@GaryLineker) November 28, 2022

KUDUS!! πŸ’« — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

Mohammed Kudus should be playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues. What a talent — Lατιf🦠(@iLatif_) November 28, 2022

Hope of Africa

Never in Doubt

Kudus for Balon D’or — KayπŸ’§ (@KayPoissonOne) November 28, 2022

After warm up, kudus told me in the tunnel β€œwe are 120% ready”



I believe now! — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) November 28, 2022

Kudus, I’ve prepared fufu for you. After the match come and eat πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­ — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) November 28, 2022

First Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single World Cup game.



Mohammed Kudus 🌟 pic.twitter.com/xGJJTfVW0N — Thierry Nyann πŸ‡¬πŸ‡­ (@nyannthierry) November 28, 2022