Former Manchester United forward, Owen Hargreaves, has showered praise on Jordan Ayew, describing his performance against South Korea as a ‘Beckham-like’ performance.

The Crystal Palace forward orchestrated Ghana’s two goals against the Asian side in their second Group H game staged at the Education City Stadium.

Jordan assisted Ghana’s first goal scored by Mohammed Salisu on the 24th minute before assisting Mohammed Kudus’ goal in the 34th minute.

Speaking on the performance of the 29-year-old, the former English forward lauded the former Swansea City forward, saying he performed like David Beckham.

“Jordan Ayew played like Beckham. That cross and performance from him is simply perfect,” he said on SuperSport.

The Black Stars have three points following the impressive win.

Ghana will take on Uruguay in their final group game on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The West African country is seeking to make it to the next round after exiting the group phase in the 2014 edition hosted in Brazil.