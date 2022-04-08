First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia have joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn former Second Lady, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

Hajia Ramatu, who is the widow of former late Vice President Aliu Mahama under the Kufuor administration, passed on on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Taking to their social media pages, the two stated they were saddened by the news of her death.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who prayed for the soul of the departed to rest in peace, extended condolences to the family.

Mrs Bawumia on the other hand described the deceased as a mother of all and will fondly be remembered.

Her son, Farouk Mahama, who doubles as Yendi MP who confirmed her demise, stated it occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu was 70 years old.