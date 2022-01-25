Pregnancy though tough is a magical moment and that euphoria is what celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi are feeling as they recollect their journey.

The couple, who welcomed their son, Hazaiah, exactly a year ago today have shared footage of the stages of their gestation to childbirth.

The three-minute video documents the moment she first found out of her pregnancy through a test kit and how her first scan was full of emotions.

She kept her pregnancy a secret until the foetus was fully formed and doctors confirmed she was carrying a “healthy and active young man.”

No eye was dry when she announced her pregnancy to close relations and friends via online calls.

Her journey continued beautifully until she put to bed on January 25, 2021 after several years of trying and many miscarriages.

In all of this, Banky was by her side and at every beck and call. He was showering her with words of affirmation throughout, even at the point of her labour.

In a post they made, Adesua and Banky described their rainbow baby as a jewel and promise of God, just like his name translates.

They spoke blessings into his life and expressed gratitude to God for giving them what they say is their best gift ever.

Video below: