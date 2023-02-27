Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, has lost a national seat in the federal House of Representatives to Labour Party (LP) candidate, Thaddeus Attah.

Banky, who ran for office on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform, polled a total of 18,666 votes, while Attah won the seat with a total of 24,075 votes, Vanguard reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof Funmilayo Odukoya, declared Attah as the winner on Sunday, February 26, at the results collation centre in Lekki 1 area of Lagos.

Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress came third with a total of 16,901 votes.

Taking to his official Twitter page to celebrate the win, Attah wrote: “I have been declared winner for the House of Representatives, Etiosa Federal Constituency….Now it’s time to take the mantle and bring good governance to the people Atta Achief.”