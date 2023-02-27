Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has expressed her interest and readiness to be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate for the 2024 election.

Miss Asamoah said she believes she has been a loyalist and a keen follower of the NPP, hence, it is only right for her to be honoured with the position.

The musician, who was speaking on Accra-based UTV, said it will be a great pleasure and joy for her to be the first female NPP running mate.

“Regardless of whoever will be elected as the flagbearer, I will plead with the NPP to make me the running mate for 2024. I have followed the party for a long time,” she appealed.

The gospel musician and pro-NPP activist in 2022 told Ghanaians she is the NPP version of National Democratic Congress’ serial caller Appiah Stadium.

“Appiah Stadium is loyal to Mahama, likewise, I am loyal to Nana Addo. Just as Appiah Stadium will praise Mahama, so will I praise Nana Addo,” she said.

“Don’t be ungrateful to people. Show appreciation to persons who have one way or the other helped you. You see how Appiah Stadium does not joke with Mahama, I also don’t joke with Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana Addo is an unbreakable President who has impacted people with Free SHS. The battle is still the Lord’s,” she said in a video that went viral.

The evangelist has over the years in exhibiting her dedication and commitment has composed campaign songs for the NPP.