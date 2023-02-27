A candle light procession has been held in honour of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) level 200 Industrial Art student who passed on after falling off the 4th floor of Ultimate Hostel.

Kelvin Kekeli Foli was reportedly attempting to enter a colleague’s room from another room through the balcony when he slipped and fell.

He sustained injuries to his head and died upon arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on February 17, 2023.

The unfortunate incident has caused mourning among his colleagues who held a vigil while clad in black attire.

Scenes from the school captured the students gathered at the lawns of the Independence Hall – KNUST while holding their lit candles.

Wailing could be heard from some students while dirges were sang.

