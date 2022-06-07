Applauses are in order for musician Banky W as he joins the tall list of entertainers thriving in Nigerian politics.

Banky emerged the winner after a re-run primaries for the Eti-Osa federal constituency of Lagos State on the ticket of the PDP House of Representatives.

Just last week, it was reported that Banky lost the election hours after being declared the winner. However, the election was cancelled over suspected electoral malfeasance.

The re-run which was held yesterday, June 6 was to decide between the artiste, real name Olubankole Wellington and his contender Sam Aiboni.

Banky pulled 24 out of the 30 votes, while his opponent managed 5.

Nigerian election slip announcing Banky W as winner Credit: @bankywellington/IG

Following his landslide victory, Banky W has pledged to play his part in fixing the nation, in his victory speech.

“Our journey is far from over, this was a great step one but our work has just begun.

The road ahead is long – I hope we recognize that this is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.

The terrain will be tough – I hope we realize that we are stronger together, and there is no obstacle or opposition that we cannot overcome. I hope we remember that this is not about me – this is about all of us,” he wrote.