Ghanaians have sang Dancehall act, Stonebwoy’s praises for footing the fees for a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Stonebwoy’s act of service was in appreciation for his die-hard fan’s commitment and loyalty to the BHIM nation.

The fan, identified by his Twitter name Julius Mensah, touched the artiste’s heart when he tweeted on how his friends have declined to help him pay his fees by virtue of the fact that he defends Stonebwoy with all his might.

I know a friend who always talk and get into arguments with Us about @stonebwoy but he wasn't able to pay for his fees and anytime he ask for help , the boys will be like go to @stonebwoy .



Using cryptic words, despite referring to himself, Julius said he is “really sick about Stonebwoy”.

That singular tweet got to the attention of BHIM nation president who capitalized on it to preach on how deep he is hated on the ‘street’.

To prove a point to his friends that he is worthy of being a favorite, Stonebwoy made a transaction of GHS 1,500 to cover his fees and facilitate his graduation.

the level of hate is this deep.. friends cant be real enough to respect the choice of another it's a big shame. Though social media is really corny with ways of getting favors,I'll follow thru till i sort ur friend out if it's true what u say. https://t.co/rzpAN6omQc — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) June 7, 2022

Julius, who is obviously ecstatic by the kind gesture has sworn allegiance to Stonebwoy for the rest of his life.

Netizens have praised “the living legend” for his “heart of Gold”.