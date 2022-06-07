Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, says the government is pitching the idea of building a grand film studio in Ghana to renowned Hollywood filmmaker and producer, Tyler Perry.

He disclosed this in an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz entertainment show over the weekend.

Earlier, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) CEO, Yofi Grant, led a delegation from Ghana to visit and tour Tyler Perry Studios in the United States of America.

The delegation included the CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, executives from the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce (GHICC), and the Ghana Council of Georgia members.

The delegation, after their tour, held a meeting with Elon D. Johnson, Senior Creative Executive of Production and Development at the Tyler Perry Studios.

Throwing light on this, Mark Okraku-Mantey said the team was making a deliberate effort to pitch ‘Team Tyler Perry’ to consider Ghana as one of their studio destinations if they want to build one outside their continent.

The good side is that they want to engage the team of Tyler Perry to consider Ghana in their next action in case they want to build a studio. And because no minister was present, the business development manager rather met the team.

Because of this conversation, she is coming to Ghana next month. We are pitching to team Tyler Perry if they want to build a studio outside the USA… that is the conversation now, he disclosed.

