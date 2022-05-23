The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) CEO, Yofi Grant, led a delegation from Ghana to visit and tour Tyler Perry Studios in the United States of America.

The delegation included the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, executives from the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce (GHICC), and the Ghana Council of Georgia members.

The delegation, after their tour, held a meeting with Elon D. Johnson, Senior Creative Executive of Production and Development at the Tyler Perry Studios.

GIPC CEO and others tour Tyler Perry Studios following Michael Blackson’s call / Credit: GIPC

This meeting encouraged Tyler Perry Studios to consider Ghana as an ideal location for its production hub in Africa.

The delegation from Ghana addressed the great talents and opportunities in Ghana’s creative arts industry and called for Tyler Perry Studios to come to invest in Ghana.

Before this, movie actor and comedian Michael Blackson stated in an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio that he would get investors and some of his colleagues in Hollywood, including Tyler Perry, to invest in the Ghana movie industry.

On the heels of that, he tweeted on February 16: “Hey @tylerperry, let’s go half on a film studio in Ghana, I’ll get the land, and you build the studio.”

“I ran into a few film commissioners that were here last week. We talked about how we need a big film studio here, so I will reach out to my big boys like Tyler Perry to see if he would be interested in extending something over here,” Michael Blackson said on Let’s Talk Showbiz.

According to him, the industry needs funds and other things, including a film studio, to flourish; adding that, he would like Ghana to be a spot for filmmakers worldwide to visit and shoot their projects.

