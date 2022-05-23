The name of late former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, a.k.a, Sir John, is trending on social media.

He is alleged to have willed portions of the Achimota Forest to individuals believed to be his relatives.

A photograph of a particular page of the will, which has been widely circulated on social media, has sparked huge public criticism of Ghanaian politicians. Some people are alleging that the reason for government declassifying part of the Forest as a reserve is to legalise such allocations.

Although the Lands Ministry has launched a probe into the claims, many Twitter users have shared their views on the matter.

Check out the reactions on social media:

My eye just LANDED on late Sir John’s will and it LANDED me into deep thoughts of where the future of our LANDS will LAND us, this his will is a powerful will by a LANDslide impact, God save our motherLAND 🙌 😩 pic.twitter.com/Wrd6dRQvCv — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) May 22, 2022

You’ve seen only 1 page of Sir John’s will and you are screaming. @fourthestategh (The Fourth Estate) has all the pages. Keep refreshing this page. It will blow your mind. — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 23, 2022

1. Ministry of Lands will not probe anything in Sir John’s will.

2. They know they have shared all these state lands among themselves.

3. If you have a legitimate means of relocating from Ghana, take it and do not look back. This country is dead. — 𝐍𝐚𝐭 𝐆. 𝐓𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐡 🇬🇭 (@NatGTetteh) May 23, 2022

Alleged will of the late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John surfaces online. pic.twitter.com/ggls9QbAmn — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 23, 2022

If you read Sir John’s WILL carefully, you will realize politics is the most lucrative profession in Africa.



An easy way to amass wealth at the expense of the citizenry and not account for it.



In any serious country, Sir John’s WILL should be investigated. It’s so unreal. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) May 23, 2022

“I have three stalls at the new Kejetia market…”

–Sir John

Check the first comment — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 23, 2022

Gabby Otchere-Darko must be laughing at how little Sir John owned 🤣 — Henry Osei Akoto Fans (@Henryoseiakoto6) May 23, 2022

About to release a document that shows, Npp shared the Achimota forest among themselves before Sir John died. Sir John had it in his will. — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) May 22, 2022

Sir John mpo nie… by now Ghana is on someone’s Will 😂😂😂 — OBAMA🇬🇭🇱🇷 (@1Obama_) May 23, 2022