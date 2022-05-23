Viral image of Kendrick Lamar drinking ‘pure water’ gets social media talking

Rapper Kendrick Lamar proved beyond doubt that he is humble in nature when photos of him drinking sachet water popularly known as pure water went viral.
The photo of him drinking pure water shocked many social media users who believed the 14 time Grammy Award winner should be at least drinking bottled water.
Check out the photo below:
Others made comparisons between Kendrick Lamar and Ghanaian acts who believe that they are above living “below the standard”.
Check out reactions on social media below: