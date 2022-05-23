Viral image of Kendrick Lamar drinking ‘pure water’ gets social media talking

Rapper Kendrick Lamar proved beyond doubt that he is humble in nature when photos of him drinking sachet water popularly known as pure water went viral.

The photo of him drinking pure water shocked many social media users who believed the 14 time Grammy Award winner should be at least drinking bottled water.

Check out the photo below:

Others made comparisons between Kendrick Lamar and Ghanaian acts who believe that they are above living “below the standard”.

Check out reactions on social media below:

This is Kendrick Lamar, a 14 time Grammy Award winner drinking 30 pesewas pure water in same clothes for one week but Sarkodie go buy 1.5 billion sneaker when eins boys from way back dey suffer in TM but i don't want to say anything ooo pic.twitter.com/Z5Kh25ZoCy — NUNGUA KING SHATTA 🇬🇭 (@kingshatta99) May 22, 2022

Kendrick self is drinking pure water but yaanom foc will be like pure water is not good for their health😂💔 #funniesttweets #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/l1Qn4W9itv — 4EVER JEFFERYY ✞ (@God_of_Jefferyy) May 22, 2022

If Kendrick Lamar can drink pure water, then who the fxck are you not to? pic.twitter.com/hJPKScCX0x — F I A ❌ C O (@MMAFIAXCO) May 23, 2022

Ghanaians should stop the unnecessary comparison and understand Kendrick Lamar does not drink pure water where He stays.He is only strategically selling Himself to Ghanaians by living our life. Sarkodie is a Ghanaian and has achieved enough to live the life He is living pic.twitter.com/A4tJHxJz7X — Volta Youth (@YouthAllianceM2) May 22, 2022

This reply is in 2 parts .. Firstly, @kendricklamar is NOT the benchmark for how we should live our lives ..



Secondly, bottle water is a lot safer than pure water since the brands don’t give copyright to bottled water. Yet they would easily give for pure water 💧 https://t.co/1hRDEwuhO7 — HON. Honourable! (@Muyeba_the1st) May 22, 2022

Kendrick Lamar drinks pure water 30p so ebi achievement eh. Oh Ghana!!! SMH — Kid Charlemagne®™ (@Proxyfbabe) May 22, 2022