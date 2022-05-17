Reggae/Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has hit back at critics for their comments on the meeting he and other artistes had with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

In an interview, the singer noted that such negative comments can have a bigger impact on the industry.

He explained that many artistes were invited to the listening party Kendrick Lamar held.

He and other musicians who were available showed up for the event, hence it is unfair to call him and the other acts, “lick feet.”

“We were all invited, we hooked up with Kendrick Lamar… that’s the levels. There were other people, Sherif, Smallgod, Amaarae and others. If you came, you came. If you didn’t come, you didn’t come, don’t worry.”

“So don’t say that because your favourite didn’t come, there has to be an agenda (created) to tag all the ones there as lick feet or follow, follow,” he said.

Stonebwoy noted that many of his critics were only pained that their favourite artistes may not have been invited or failed to show up at the event.

“You cannot hate what you want to become. You cannot hate what you want your favourite to become,” he added.

This comes few days after Kendrick Lamar held a private album listening party in Accra for his new work, Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers.

He invited some music executives and Ghanaian artistes over for the event.

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Amaarae and Smallgod are some of the artistes that were seen with Kendrick on the night.

Following the publication of the pictures on Spotify’s official Twitter page, some Ghanaians did not welcome the initiative.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy believes the negative agenda people purposely create on social media where artistes are involved can affect the industry.

“When foreigners chance on Twitter Ghana, they find something unpleasant,” he said.

Stonebwoy added that sometimes celebrities are forced to reply because “as the saying goes, if the wise keep mute, the fools multiply.” He said on Asaase FM.

