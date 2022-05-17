Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo claims he turned down an invitation to a meeting with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the United States of America (USA).

The deputy ranking member of the Finance Committee of Parliament in an interview on Dreamz FM in Bolgatanga said the meeting was ahead of a major stakeholder engagement with a foreign investor in Washington DC.

The invitation, Hon. Adongo said was strange since Mr. Ofori-Atta has refused to engage the Minority in Parliament on pertinent issues on the economy.

ALSO READ:

“When we went to Washington he (Ken Ofori-Atta) invited us to a meeting at Renaissance Hotel in Washington, I refused to attend the meeting. If you really think that I am a player and an important key stakeholder in the governance of your finances, that is not where to do it. It just didn’t make sense to me and in any case, it was not he the finance minister who brought me to Washington” the Bolga Central MP stated.

Hon Adongo said it would have been unethical to accept Ken Ofori-Atta’s invitation to meet the investor.