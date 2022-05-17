The Achimota Forest Reserve has been trending on social media, especially Twitter and Facebook, since midday.

This follows reports that government has through an Executive Instrument (E.I), said the very popular reserve is no longer a forest reserve.

Details of the E.I signed by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, states that the land is no longer required as a forest reserve.

It further added that the cessation is effective May 1, 2022.

“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.”

“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” a portion of the E.I said.

Below are reactions on Facebook

This news has got a lot of Twitter users expressing their concerns on same.

The Achimota School Twitter handle (@AchimotaSchool) tweeted asking “is it true Achimota Forest Reserve has been sold?”

In 1930, the colonial govt of Gold Coast (now Ghana) bought about 5 sq km of land in Achimota, marginally increasing its meagre land holdings, to set up a Forest Reserve. In 2013, the govt transformed the reserve into an Eco-park. This month, the Prez ended the reserve status. pic.twitter.com/4ZhxTFzmou — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) May 17, 2022

Below are a few of the tweets in relation to the news:

How have we wronged you, Akufo-Addo? You gave Atewa to the Chinese, and now you want to desecrate Achimota? — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 17, 2022