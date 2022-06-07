The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has urged the public to treat as false and mischief news circulating on social media that the Lands Commission has released 614.629 acres of Achimota Forest land to one Charles Owusu.

The Ministry, in a statement on Monday, said the document purporting to suggest that the Lands Commission has released portions of the Achimota forest lands does not relate to the Achimota Forest.

“The said assertion or allegation is false…The Ministry calls on the general public to disregard these allegations as they are palpably false,” the statement read.

The Ministry explained that the said land is rather a 0.22 acre land at Adenta and is less than half of an acre.

The statement further noted that the first recital of the lease in the document establishes the root of title of the area in question and does not relate to 614.629 acres of Achimota forest land.

“The said lease in circulation, dated 15th April 2021 and stamped as LVDGAST198264852021, is a subject matter of a 0.22 of an acre of land or one residential plot at Adenta. The said plot is less than half of an acre.

“The first recital as captured in paragraph 1 of the lease establishes the Root of Title of the area in question and does not release 614.629 acres as is being alleged. This is the source of misconception and or mischief as the case may be,” the Ministry explained in the statement.