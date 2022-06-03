The Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament has summoned the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, over the return of state lands to some families and traditional authorities.

This comes on the back of the declassification of portions of the Achimota forest as a reserve and related matters which have generated public discourse.

Addressing the media, the Ranking Member and Wa Central MP; Dr Rashid Pelpuo indicated that a crucial meeting will take place on Tuesday.

“The authorities concerned about keeping government lands are showing accountability in the usage of the land. We are all aware of the Achimota land issue. Whilst we are still thinking about it, other issues are coming, even with our lands in Kumasi and other Regional capitals,” he said.

He vowed the Minority members on the Committee will demand accountability for state lands, and promised to follow up on issues on the totality of lands belonging to the state.

“We have gotten to the point that we think we need to talk about it, and we need to get to the Minister to come before the membership of the committee of Lands and Forestry to explain to us the circumstances under which government is finding it compelling to give out lands that it has acquired years ago,” he explained.

He added they will at any day, demand accountability from any individual who has taken possession. He added that the committee will also meet all the relevant stakeholders.