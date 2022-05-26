The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has requested for information on all transactions affecting the 1,185 acres of Achimota Forest land.

The request follows an earlier statement by the Minister to act on any improper acquisition of public lands, including the Achimota Forest.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, the Minister has asked the Commission to submit to his office, within one week, all leases it granted over the land, and any amendments or variations to those leases, as well as any sublease or assignment granted over any part of the land.

Another letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission requested information on all transactions affecting the land acquired in 1927.

This includes de-gazetting, leases, subleases, assignments, and other transfers or disposition of any part of the lands in question, whether made by the Forestry Commission or any other person.

Also, the Minister has asked the Nii Owoo Royal family to submit to his office all subleases and assignments it has granted to anyone.

The aforementioned family and entities are expected to also provide the names and addresses of all beneficiary owners of any part of the land acquired in 1927.

This, Hon. Abu Jinapor believes will enable him to take the appropriate actions on Achimota Forest land.

He assured that all other matters affecting the lands and natural resources of our country will be dealt with transparently and with the highest standards of integrity and utmost good faith.

Below is the letter: