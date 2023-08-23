A beautiful baby girl abandoned by her mother has been found at the Achimota Forest, near the Accra Zoo on Tuesday.

The baby who was put in a black polythene bag by her mother was fortunately found by personnel of the Ghana Ambulance Service who were using the road towards Achimota School Police Station.

The personnel removed the baby from the polythene bag, wrapped her with a white cloth and attended to her in the ambulance to make sure she was healthy and safe.

A report was subsequently made to the police who have commenced investigation into the matter.