An abandoned newborn baby has been discovered in front of the New Covenant Apostolic Church at Somanya, leaving it’s members in shock.

The baby was found in the early hours of Sunday, July 16 when congregants were engaged in a clean-up exercise ahead of service.

The lead pastor of the church narrated that his attention was drawn to the situation by congregants who discovered the baby wrapped in a white box with its umblical cord still attached.

More shocking was the fact that the runaway mother left behind a note, pleading with the pastor and his wife to adopt the child.

In the chilling note, the supposed mother said leaving the baby at the doorstep of the church was her best option. She pleaded with the pastor to name the baby after one of his children.

She further penned that no efforts should be made in locating her as she would be dead by suicide by the time the baby is discovered.

Upon reading the note, the pastor said he immediately notified the district police who have since visited the scene.

The baby has been sent to the hospital where it’s receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed it is in a stable condition.

The head pastor told media men he is confident the runaway mother is not his church member as he calls on the police to intensify their search to avert a possible suicide mission.

ALSO READ