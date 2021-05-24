Photos fast circulating online have captured moments an abandoned new-born baby was rescued from a bush.

In one of the photos, the baby was spotted in between a plant with thorns in a complete bush believed to have little or no human presence.

However, another photo saw an elderly woman basking with euphoria picking the baby from the bush.

The abandoned baby.

She was beside herself with joy as she holds the naked baby who had weeds on the hair.

It was not clear if she is a relative who had found her lost child or just a good Samaritan who chanced on the baby and offered help.

Though the location and details of the mother are not immediately known, the photos have generated mixed reactions.