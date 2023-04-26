Police have arrested a 22-year-old young mother, Deborah Appiah, affectionately called Yaa Edua for abandoning her newborn baby in hospital over bills.

Yaa Edua fled the St. Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu after doctors notified her that the baby was born with health complications.

The suspect, who is an orphan, could not foot the GHS 3,000 bill required to perform the surgery for the congenital abnormality and opted to boot.

Dr Emmanuel Agbemetu, who is in charge of the case at the St. Francis Xavier hospital, explained the condition of the child requires immediate intervention.

In view of this, the Police launched a manhunt and arrested Yaa Edua in her hideout.

During interrogations, she confessed that the man behind the pregnancy has also refused to take responsibility, hence the decision to run way.

Meanwhile, she further revealed that the decision to run away came after the medical doctor indicated that they would be referred for further treatment at the Okomfo Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MORE