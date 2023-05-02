A mother, who abandoned her sick newborn baby at the hospital over bills, has received donation after Adom TV brought her plight to light.

Deborah Appiah fled the hospital after doctors notified her of the disorder, for which they were to be transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital from the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.

Due to the absence of the GHS 3,000 hospital bills, she was on the run, until she was fished out some days later.

In a latest development, Chief of Asebi, Nene Teye Narh Gbeeku, has settled her bill and made her ready to be discharged.

Speaking to Adom News, the nurse in charge of St. Francis Xavier Hospital, Georgina Donzing, thanked Multimedia and its brands for always being there for the less-privileged in society.

She pleaded for more support for the baby who still needs medical intervention.

