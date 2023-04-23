Authorities at the Jasikan Government Hospital in the Buem-Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region are appealing to the government to immediately intervene in the completion of an abandoned maternity block and emergency facilities to enhance healthcare delivery.

The construction of the maternity block complex and the emergency department at the Jasikan Government Hospital, led to staff and other health workers, as well as patients of the facility heaving a sigh of relief as it was anticipated that the increasing congestion was soon going to be over in the facility.

A visit by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu disclosed that the project, which was started by the NDC administration, expected to provide enough accommodation and space for patients, has since been left to rot whilst patients struggle for space after years of its snail-pace progress of works.

It was also observed that aside the project’s current deteriorating state, unused building materials have also been left to the mercy of the rain while weeds have engulfed the abandoned project in the hospital.

This was revealed when the Jasikan municipal assembly commissioned and handed over ultra modern mortuary facility to the hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Medical Superintendent of the Jasikan Government Hospital, Dr Fedelis Atia, said the situation in the hospital was being compounded by the daily increases in the admission of patients.

He expressed worry about the government’s inability to complete such an important project.

He appealed to the government and other organisations to help complete the project to reduce congestion in the facility.

The MCE for the area, Elizabeth Kessewa Adjornor, in a joint ceremony to commission the facility, expressed excitement about the successful completion of the project which she said had been a priority for management, partly because there was a significant struggle for cold rooms.

She said the hospital had to often compete with nearby ones.

The MCE urged the staff working at the unit to maintain the cold room to the highest level of neatness to make the place comfortable for their cherished clients.

The Oti Regional Health Director, Dr Osie Kuffour Afreh, said the opening of the mortuary would remove from hospital authorities the burden of always relying on other facilities for body preservations, especially during emergencies.

He added that the facility will bring dignity to departed souls and the Cold Room system will help preserve the bodies better and protect the health of the staff who work there.