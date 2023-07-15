About 22 persons are currently battling for their lives at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Mampong after the vehicle in which they were travelling got involved in an accident while descending the Mamfe Hill.

According to the driver of the Benz Sprinter Bus with registration number GX 6215 -13, the accident occurred due to a brake failure after he swerved a vehicle in front of him.

The vehicle, which veered off the road at the sharp curve, somersaulted several times injuring all passengers on board.

Personnel from the Ghana National Ambulance Service who rushed to the scene with the assistance of a police service vehicle from Mamfe Akropong rushed all the victims to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The situation caused a massive gridlock for several hours as arrangements were being made to tow the vehicle from the scene.

Road users of the Mamfe-Koforidua street are blaming inadequate road signs at vantage points, poor visibility at night and dangerous potholes as major causes of weekly accidents on the stretch.

They, thus, want immediate government intervention to reduce carnage on that stretch.

