Many passengers, including children, have been injured in a ghastly accident at Assin Fosu on the Cape Coast – Kumasi Highway in the Central region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Adom News’ Alfred reported the accident involved a stationary Sprinter bus with registration number, AW 3191-13, Nissan Caravan commercial bus No. GT 5914-16, and a Toyota Vitz Taxi No. GW7187-22.

The incident is said to have occurred while the Nissan Caravan speeding driver travelling from Assin Fosu towards Assin Sienchem hit the rare of the Vitz taxi.

It subsequently crashed into the stationary Sprinter bus which was parked on the shoulder of the road.

The impact after the crash caused the door of the Nissan to lock and the victims as a result were rescued through the windows.

The Central North Regional MTTD rushed to the scene to direct traffic and ensured the injured were taken to nearby health facilities.

