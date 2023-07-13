Two passengers are in critical condition while 55 others have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The vehicles included a Youtong bus with registration number AS 850-21, an articulated truck with a foreign registration number 349 HF 01 and Honda CR-V with the registration GW- 970-20.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicates the Youtong bus was travelling from Ho to Cote D’Ivoire.

In an interview, the driver of the Honda CR-V, James Nii Ayi, narrated that the accident occurred in an attempt by the articulated driver to overtake another.

Nii Ayi said the driver hit the back of his vehicle after the wrong overtaking manoeuvre, resulting in the accident.

He said his wife and another from the bus were in critical condition and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The other injured passengers have also been rushed to nearby health facilities.

