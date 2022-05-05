A driver’s mate has been confirmed dead in a fatal accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Two others persons also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

The accident involved a Sprinter bus with the registration number GW 9105-20.

Reports indicate that, the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the vehicle’s tyre burst, rammed into a light pole and overturned.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, D03 Kwesi Hughes who confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei said the driver was transporting over 30 bags of cassava from Mankessim to Accra.

Those injured his said are the driver and a trader. However, he said the mate died on the spot.

D03 Kwesi Hughes said preliminary investigation has established the accident was caused by overloading.