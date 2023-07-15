Former Minister of Education in the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Professor Dominic Fobih and his 31-year-old wife have left fans gushing over their couple goals.

The loved-up couple displayed their affection for each other in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Per an inscription on the video shared by a Twitter user, General Marcus, it was a pre-birthday shoot from Mrs Fobih to mark his birthday on July 16.

80-year-old Prof Dominic Fobih and wife, 31, chilling well well.



Love is so sweet 😩

Fans couldn’t get enough of the candid snap, and many praised the couple for setting an example of what true love looks like.

The duo tied the knot in May 2023.

The wedding sparked public discussion, with some making claims about the marriage, including allegations that Professor Fobih has nine wives.

In response to these claims, the professor stated that he only has one wife and that most of the claims are due to ignorance and misinformation.

