Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Draman,i has reacted to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana is in Group I alongside tricky opponents Madagascar, Comoros, Chad, Central African Republic, and Mali following the draw that was conducted on Thursday in Abidjan.

Dramani speaking in an interview said he is aware of the challenges that lie ahead but remains optimistic about the team’s prospects.

Didi Dramani

“Everyone is a threat, and we need not underestimate anyone. We have to put together a good team, keep the right mentality, and keep focusing on games one after the other.”

Ghana has a strong World Cup pedigree, having qualified for four of the last five tournaments.

However, their performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was disappointing as they failed to advance past the group stage, losing to Portugal and Uruguay while defeating South Korea.

Black Stars will be determined to secure a fifth qualification for the 2026 tournament and aim to impress Ghanaians as they did in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals in South Africa.

The qualifiers have been scheduled to kick off in November later this year.

