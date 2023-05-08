Former Minister of Education in the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Professor Dominic Fobih, has found love.

The 80-year-old tied the knot with his young wife in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Prof Fobih, who is also the former Member of Parliament for Assin South, is seen in a viral video dancing with his new wife.

Clad in kente cloth, the overjoyed man joined his bride wearing white and gold beaded lace corset gown on the dance floor.

The two love birds danced to Dada KD’s hit song ‘Fatia Fata Nkrumah’ to the admiration of guests at the wedding.

An appreciation message that came with their picture read: Thank you for celebrating our special day with us and making it the most memorable day of our lives. Mr and Mrs Fobih.

Watch video below