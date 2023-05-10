A former Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih, has made headlines after tying the knot with a 31-year-old woman.

The 80-year-old former Member of Parliament for Assin South was captured on video dancing with his new wife, who was dressed in a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown, to the love song ‘Fatia Fata Nkrumah’ by Dada KD.

The wedding has sparked public discussion, with some making claims about the marriage, including allegations that Professor Fobih has nine wives.

In response to these claims, the professor stated that he only has one wife and that most of the claims are due to ignorance and misinformation.

“I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married. I didn’t have a wife before so I’ve just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives. If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they’ve read and that is borne out of ignorance,” Prof. Fobih said in a radio interview with Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday (May 9, 2023).

He added that he married for himself and not for anyone else.

“I’m a very strong-willed person and I’m always convinced about what I decide to do and is best for me. I know why I’m doing this and so they can tell all sort of things. I didn’t marry for anybody, I married for myself,” Prof. Fobih added.

Professor Fobih, who was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, described himself as a strong-willed person who knows what is best for him.

The ceremony has since gone viral on social media, with many sharing their opinions about the marriage.

