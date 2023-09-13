Residents of Gomoa Aboso, located in the Gomoa Central district of the Central region have been thrown into a state of shock following the discovery of a two-week-old baby abandoned by its mother on a heap of refuse in the community.

The baby was found wrapped in a cloth and placed in a black polythene bag. The lifeless baby was discovered by the residents on Tuesday.

They heaped curses on the faceless mother who might have perpetrated the act.

Assemblyman for the area, Isaac Gyesi Korsah condemned the dastardly act and urged the youth to refrain from such inhumane acts.

