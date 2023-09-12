The Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) is peeved about the conduct of the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

They claimed in a meeting to decide the new price, he branded them ungrateful for not appreciating government’s support to the sector.

President of GNACOFA, Stephenson Anane Boateng revealed this on Adom FM’s Burning Issues Monday.

He indicated that, though they had inputs to make during a meeting, the COCOBOD CEO did not give them the opportunity but was rather bragging about his achievements in the sector.

“I was on my way back from somewhere when I had a call from COCOBOD over their intended meeting with me which I went. Boahen Aidoo at the meeting used over 1 hour introducing himself and after that, spoke about how ungrateful we are he claimed.

Mr. Boateng said they wanted more than GH₵1,308 per bag government offered but were not consulted before the announcement was made.

Also, Ranking Member of Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee in Parliament, Eric Opoku accused the government of “cheating the farmers”.

In his view, government could have increase the farmgate price of cocoa beans to GH₵2000.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo said they engaged the cocoa farmers on the new price.

“Before we took a step, there was a consultation between the farmers and management. We don’t just decide on anything so I know there was an engagement” he added.