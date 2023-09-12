The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has said it’s unfair for him to respond to allegations made against him in connection with the leaked tape.

This, according to him, is because the allegations are wild and baseless.

Dr Dampare made these remarks when he appeared before the parliamentary committee probing the leak tape on Tuesday.

He said the leaked tape has brought so much pain to him and his family.

“I feel in my spirit that this is not fair to be called to answer to allegations that are unfounded. Those wild allegations without evidence have brought a lot of pain to myself, my family, especially my wife and children, and also to my command and leaders,” he said almost in tears.

In his view, his fellow police officers made all these allegations just to cover up their shame.

IGP, however, stated he had no choice, adding his decision to honour the invitation of the committee was borne out of respect.

“I am doing this because of the respect I have for myself, my family, the office that I occupy, state institutions, including Parliament, which I am before today, and more importantly, the respect I have for the President for the honour done me to make me IGP and to the people of this country,” he said.

