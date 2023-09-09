Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini has voiced concerns about the delay in the ad hoc committee’s investigation into the alleged leaked tape targeting the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to him, the Atta Akyea Committee should have already completed its work given the timeline provided by Parliament for investigating the ousting of Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Fuseini clarified that the Committee had already fulfilled its initial mandate, which was to establish the authenticity of the leaked tape.

He explained that when the committee decides to take on additional matters, its scope of investigation will expand, making further delay unnecessary.

“The Committee has established that the tape is authentic, excerpt that portions of it have been doctored so its authenticity has been established.

“I don’t even believe the tape has been doctored so the committee should have ended its work by now,” he said.

Mr Fuseini maintained that the veracity of the conspiracy in the leaked tape has also been firmly established, citing statements from individuals like Supt. George Asare and COP Alex Mensah who alluded to lobbying for the IGP position.

On the back of this, he argued that there was no legitimate reason for the ad hoc Committee to invite Dr Dampare to testify regarding the leaked tape since he was not part of it.

“He’s not part of the leaked tape and if they invite the IGP, the committee will not finish its work. Leave it, many matters have come,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea has revealed that some senior police officers had petitioned the committee.

Mr Atta Akyea reiterated the committee’s commitment to uncovering the truth and emphasised that individuals whose names were prominent in the tape might be required to testify.

The chairman of the Committee also added that his outfit will delve into a suit filed against IGP George Akuffo Dampare regarding promotions within the service.

“We have also just seen that some police officers have even taken the IGP to court in relation to their promotion. So I have instructed for the writ so we know the content of what is pending in court.”