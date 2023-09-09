In the annals of entrepreneurship, there are stories that inspire, stories of resilience, and stories of unfettered determination.

The birth of the QI Group of Companies, a global conglomerate with diverse subdivisions, is one such story that encapsulates the spirit of two friends who turned adversity into opportunity.

Joseph Bismark, a Co-founder of the QI Group, takes us back to March 15, 1997, when the seeds of this remarkable journey were sown.

“I remember on March 15, 1997, I and Vijay [Eswaran] joined a network marketing company for a year and a half, but they shut down on us,” Mr Bismark recalled, his voice tinged with nostalgia as he reflected on the pivotal moment that would change his life forever.

“I remember that was the end of my world because I brought in all my friends, and I thought we were finished.”

Joseph Bismark, Co-founder of the QI Group

The journey began with hope and optimism, only to be met with an unexpected setback. The network marketing company they had invested in was shutting its doors, leaving Joseph and Vijay facing an uncertain future. In the face of disappointment, Mr Bismark couldn’t help but wonder why his partner, Vijay, was wearing a smile on his face.

“I was looking at you that day, and you had this smile, and I was thinking to myself, what is wrong with my partner? I am having depression because this company just left us,” he recalls his words carrying the weight of the moment.

But Mr Eswaran, with an unwavering spirit and a vision that transcended adversity, had a different perspective. “Japa, do you not see?” he said to Joseph. “We’re going to start our own company.”

The idea of starting a new company in the wake of a failed venture might have sounded audacious to most, especially when they lacked the financial resources to even cover a taxi ride.

Opening Ceremony of QI Group’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

For people who have benefited from QI, this dream was a step in the right direction. However, Mr Bismark had a different reaction when his friend uttered them.

According to him, his initial reaction was one of disbelief.

“Are you crazy? We don’t even have money for a taxi, we don’t even have money to do anything. How do we start a new company?”

However, it was Vijay’s unshakeable belief in their vision and the potential they saw in their shared dreams that made Joseph reconsider. Vijay’s smile that day was not just an expression of optimism; it was a symbol of unyielding determination.

“When he showed me some of the things that we were going to do, I didn’t have any choice but to trust my friend, who has delivered so far,” Joseph Bismark revealed.

With faith in their abilities, Mr. Bismark, a Filipino and his Malaysian partner embarked on their entrepreneurial journey, creating the foundation for what would become the QI Group of Companies.

Vijay Eswaran, Co-Founder of QI Group

This year the multinational company celebrates its silver jubilee. However, their journey was not without challenges, but their resilience and unwavering commitment to their vision propelled them forward.

For 25 years, the QI Group of Companies has grown into a global conglomerate with diverse interests ranging from e-commerce and direct selling to education and hospitality. It stands as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and the unbreakable bond between two friends who refused to be defined by adversity.

Sharing valuable insight into how the global conglomerate was built, Mr Eswaran emphasised the critical role of teamwork in achieving success.

Mr Eswaran acknowledged that QI’s journey to success would not have been possible without the dedicated and passionate individuals who formed their team.

“And honesty, we would not be standing here if it wasn’t for that team. So the important thing you all need to learn is, to build a team, and it is the team that will take you to the top. Because when you build a team, your team will build you,” he stressed.

The birth of the QI Group of Companies is a story that continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. It reminds us that setbacks can be the catalyst for greatness and that a shared vision, coupled with unwavering determination, can turn dreams into reality.

The two founder’s journey serves as a timeless reminder that even in the darkest moments, the seeds of success can be sown, ready to bloom when nurtured with belief and resilience.