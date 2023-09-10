A Co-founder of the QI Group of Companies, Vijay Eswaran has shared valuable insights into the journey of building the global conglomerate and emphasised the critical role of teamwork in achieving success.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony of QI Group’s Silver Jubilee celebration, Mr Eswaran’s words served as a reminder that, behind every champion stands a dedicated team, therefore, the remarkable accomplishments chalked are through collective efforts.

In a world that often celebrates individual achievement, the Co-founder’s words served as a poignant reminder that success is seldom a one-person endeavor.

“We didn’t build this company by ourselves. Before we go any further, we have to establish one thing and it is something you all need to learn, nobody achieves success by themselves.

“Even if it looks like the person is a champion standing on his own, there is always a team behind him,” he said Friday.

Mr Eswaran acknowledged that their journey to success would not have been possible without the dedicated and passionate individuals who formed their team.

Co-founders, Joseph Bismark and Vijay Eswaran cut cake

He further advised prospective entrepreneurs to focus on nurturing a supportive and collaborative team, where each member contributes their unique skills and talents.

He believed it is on the back of dedicated team members that any business can ultimately grow.

“Honesty, we would not be standing here if it wasn’t for that team. So the important thing you all need to learn is, to build a team, and it is the team that will take you to the top. Because when you build a team, your team will build you,” he said.

Opening Ceremony of QI Group’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

The QI Group kick-started its 25th Anniversary celebration with an opening ceremony on Friday at Penang, Malaysia.

The fun-filled event brought together over 12,000 Independent Representatives (IRs) who have been in business with the company for many years.

With a presence in nearly 30 countries, QI Group hopes to hold other incredible events in other countries in the world.