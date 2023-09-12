The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied his involvement in the interdiction of some three senior officers by the Ghana Police Service who are being probed by a parliamentary committee.

Appearing before the Parliament’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, Dr Akuffo Dampare said he recused himself from the process.

“I recused myself from the process. So I was not part of whatever decision that was taken to interdict or not interdict anyone. It is a matter that was considered at the Police Council and they handled it in my absence. Anytime any issue about this particular incident is discussed anywhere within the police leadership, I’m absent I think and I believe that is the right thing to do.” he said.

The Ghana Police Service issued a press statement announcing the interdiction of three senior officers due to their involvement in a contentious audio recording, which is currently under parliamentary scrutiny.

However, in a surprising turn of events on the same day, another press statement dated September 7, 2023, revealed the suspension of the interdiction.

