When parliamentary committee probing the leak tape to oust the IGP went on break, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare engaged in a friendly conversation with Superintendent George Asare.

Supt Asare, is one of the three police officers involved in the alleged plot to remove IGP from office.

This shocked many especially on social media as the two given the circumstance are considered enemies.

But the top police officers exhibited professionalism and exchanged pleasantries.

Watch video below

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare interacts with Superintendent George Asare during a break in the committee’s hearings #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/ld4L3PEdMr — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 12, 2023

