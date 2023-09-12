Dr George Akuffo Dampare says his rise to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) is based on merit and not any other considerations.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape plotting his removal from office on Tuesday, September 12, Dr Akuffo Dampare said he has been diligent about his work.

According to that diligence, this is what has gotten him to the position he occupies currently.

Dr Akuffo Dampare says he earned his position duly and not based on favours.

“So in terms of my ranking in the police service, it has been purely based on my competencies, my academic qualifications and hard work because of the passion I have for the work. I have not at any point in time been called aside by any individual and granted me any favour,” he said.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare was invited before the Ad-hoc committee on Friday, September 8.

This follows the accusations that have been levelled against him by the previous witnesses, which the committee believes must be addressed.

On Sunday, the chairman of the committee had indicated that the hearing would be done in-camera.

He insisted that there were issues in the hearing that needed to be prevented from coming out in the public to protect national security.

But this modality changed today as parts of the probe will be done publicly.

Addressing the committee a while ago, Mr Atta Akyea said issues bothering on national security will be referred for an in-camera session.