Chris Hughton has announced Black Stars’ starting XI for the international friendly game against Liberia.

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen has been selected to keep the post ahead of Lawrence Atizigi and Richard Ofori.

The defensive setup is made up of Alexander Djiku, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aiddo, and Abdul Hamid Fatawu.

While Edmund Addo and Baba Iddrisu are partnered in the midfield, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Antoine Semenyo are the attackers for the encounter against Liberia.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦



🇬🇭 Our team to face Liberia 🇱🇷 #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/k2kSWPHi4d — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 12, 2023

The game forms part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers slated for November later this year.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.