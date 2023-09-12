“There was no better forum than the GBA conference for Akufo-Addo to respond to Mahama,” New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Legal Affairs, Gary Nimako, has said.

Speaking at the Bar Conference in Cape Coast on Monday, the President condemned Mr Mahama for saying that he has packed the Judiciary with NPP-aligned judges.

Describing the former President’s claims as extremely dangerous, Akufo-Addo asked Ghanaians to vote against NDC in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The Ghana Bar Association has since condemned the President’s act and called on all politicians to refrain from making political statements during their conferences and to uphold the impartiality of the legal profession.

But reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nimako said Mr Mahama’s comment was an attack on the legal fraternity and the integrity of the judiciary.

Therefore, he added that, it was only a step in the right direction for President Akufo-Addo to respond when he also attended the bar conference, which was a platform for lawyers.

